The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on the Long-Term Financial Costs of Addiction

GAHANNA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on the long-term financial costs of addiction. Although many people may shy away from the upfront cost of rehab, it can save people a lot of money in the long run.

Addiction can often lead people into debt of thousands of dollars. The person with the addiction may initially be able to afford their habits, but this can quickly change. It can be typical that the financial burden becomes prevalent to their loved ones as they may no longer be able to afford certain necessities, as obtaining the drug or alcohol becomes the priority.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drug abuse (including illegal drugs, opioids, and tobacco) in the United States costs more than $740 billion annually. Each American adult pays around $3000 annually in social, medical, or legal costs related to drug use, even if they have never touched alcohol, smoked a cigarette, or experimented with drugs.

The guide provided by The Woods at Parkside covers the average cost of illicit drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, alcohol, and marijuana. This overview gives people an understanding of how much drug addiction can cost someone annually. Many people look at the lower price of the substances per gram but may not consider how spending the small amount will build up over time.

Going to rehab can prevent people from falling into deeper amounts of a financial crises. With the help of a comprehensive addiction treatment program at The Woods at Parkside, people can learn and utilize valuable coping tools to recover from their addiction and avoid relapses. The costs related to rehabilitation include detox, inpatient (residential rehab), or outpatient rehab.

The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.

The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on the Long-Term Financial Costs of Addiction

