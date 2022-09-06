The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on Medication for Addiction Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on medication for addiction treatment. Detoxing from substances can be mentally and physically challenging. And people often need the help of professionals to detox safely without relapsing.
Although using medication to aid in substance addiction treatment may seem counterintuitive, The Woods at Parkside detail how this can help. As there is a wide range of symptoms associated with detoxing from drugs or alcohol, many people need help during this difficult transition. It can be mentally and physically painful, which is where medication can help relieve this aspect of detoxing.
Utilizing medically assisted detox allows people to have reduced intensity and challenges associated with their cravings. This can help many people overcome the initial detox from addiction.
Although the medication can help mitigate the symptoms of detoxing from drugs or alcohol, it doesn’t address the underlying cause of addiction. The Woods at Parkside utilize medically assisted addiction treatment to help their patients safely detox before starting their comprehensive recovery program.
There are several types of medications that can be used for addiction treatment, but the most common include:
• Methadone
• Buprenorphine
• Naltrexone
People living through alcohol withdrawal can utilize the following medications for detoxing:
• Acamprosate
• Disulfiram
These medications can help reduce the severity of the range of detox symptoms. As this doesn’t address the cause behind the addiction, The Woods at Parkside provides a comprehensive therapy program to help with addiction recovery. The goal is to help patients learn about valuable coping tools and skills they can use when faced with stressors or triggers of relapse.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
