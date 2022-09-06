Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Jane Miller on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode forty of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 40th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Jane Miller, retired President and Chief Operating Officer of Gallup. During the episode, Jane discusses her community involvement, her time at Gallup, and her upbringing in Lincoln.

Jane is a Nebraska native, growing up and living in Lincoln and Omaha. She graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1984 and began working at Gallup. As President and COO of Gallup she ensured all systems, resources, and people were in place and aligned to achieve the company’s goals. Outside of her business career, she has been an active community leader serving as a board trustee for the Peter Kiewit Foundation and on the board of directors for Omaha Zoological Society, the TeamMates Mentoring Program, Nebraska Medicine, and the University of Nebraska Foundation.

Listen to episode 40 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here or on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.