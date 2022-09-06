Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Product Scope, and Revenue Estimation by 2030

Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market Expected to Reach $376.7 Million by 2031—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market by Product (Manual, Automatic), by Sample Type (Blood Product, Stem cell, Embryo, Ovum, Others), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks and stem cell banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Do Enquiry for Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11250

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market," The biomedical warming and thawing devices market size was valued at $159.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $376.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. Cells and tissues are preserved by a process called cryopreservation, which uses very low temperatures. Cryopreserved items can be warmed and thawed with the help of biomedical warming and thawing equipment. Chemicals used in cryo-preservatives can harm living cells that have been kept for a longer time. Therefore, until complete thawing is achieved, they should be rapidly warmed from the frozen state. Before being transferred to a growing medium that has already been warmed, the frozen cells are quickly defrosted in a water bath at 37°C. To reduce the amount of time that cells are exposed to cryo-preservative substances, it is crucial to transfer the contents of the vials into the medium after defrosting. Therefore, warming and thawing devices are important to reduce the effect of cryo-preservatives on the cells, ensuring their viability for use in various purposes in healthcare and research.

Key findings of the study

• By product, the automatic segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By sample, the blood products segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By end user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories banks segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors that drive the biomedical warming and thawing devices market growth include, rise in the number of in-vitro fertilization technique and increase in the number of road traffic accidents. In addition, rise in the number of blood-related disorders that required blood transfusion is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Blood-related diseases, which require blood transfusion include, chronic anemia, bleeding disorder as hemophilia, blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Rise in the number of blood-related disorders cause increase in the number of blood transfusion centers for storage of cryopreserved items. Thus, this factor is anticipated to fuel the biomedical warming and thawing devices market trends.

For instance, according to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2021, it was reported that, a total of 186,400 people in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia. As per the same source, new cases of leukemia were expected to account for 9.8% of the estimated 1,898,160 new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021. Moreover, biomedical warming and thawing devices are also used to maintain cryopreserved samples of ovum, semen, and embryo. Therefore, increase in prevalence of infertility among male and female population and rise in the number of in-vitro fertilization procedures are anticipated to fuel the demand for biomedical warming and thawing devices. In addition, technological advancement in the healthcare sector and rise in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the growth of the biomedical warming devices market. Increase in the number of blood donation campaign and rise in the number of blood banks, stem cell banks, and diagnostic centers fuels the demand for biomedical warming and thawing devices. Moreover, rise in the number of R&D activities and increase used of biomedical warming and thawing devices in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies boost the biomedical thawing devices market growth.

North America accounted for a majority of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to high presence of biomedical industry who manufacture biomedical warming and thawing device and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in the activity of blood donation, rise in the number of blood banks and blood transfusion centers, and increase in expenditure by government to develop the healthcare sector.

Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11250

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

South Korea Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

Singapore Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

China Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

Indonesia Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

Australia Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

Taiwan Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Medical Holography Market

Mexico & Brazil Anesthesia Devices Market

About Us



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

