Magic Mushrooms & Mental Health: Shrooms for PTSD, Addiction, etc.
Will Magic Mushrooms be Part of the Future of Mental Health?VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we move more and more into our “future,” it seems like we are almost moving back in time. By this, we mean that we are beginning to realize that when it comes to medicine specifically, our ancient ancestors really knew what they were doing. We are a part of this Earth and very much connected to it, and the idea that the Earth provides us with all we need is becoming more apparent every day.
More and more people are moving away from pharmaceutical medicines for their ailments and turning toward more natural remedies. As mental health issues become more apparent in our society, more people are looking to natural forms of medicine to help with depression, anxiety, addiction therapy, PTSD, OCD and other related disorders. One such medicine is psilocybin, which is derived from magic mushrooms.
Magic mushrooms have been used for ions by shamans, who were essentially doctors before modern day doctors existed. They were (and still are in some parts of the world) medicine people, and they not only understood medicine and our material world but also much of the spirit world. To them, both are interconnected and have a constant effect on one another. They understood that our consciousness resides in the non-physical realms, and tapping into this part of our consciousness using psychedelics can help us stay healthy and know ourselves better.
Shrooms to Treat PTSD
PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is no joke. A person may develop PTSD after going through a traumatic or life-threatening experience, such as a natural disaster, a vehicle accident, or combat. Even while it is common to experience anxiety about a traumatic incident weeks or months after it occurs, people with PTSD struggle with daily tasks for a prolonged period of time. PTSD can be treated in some cases, but it can sometimes fade away on its own.
Many individuals benefit from therapy, antidepressants, and antipsychotics, but these treatments frequently fall short. According to studies, people who have experienced numerous traumas over a long period of time or who have chronic PTSD do not respond well to antidepressants.
As a result of the unpleasant side effects that these medications might have, many patients are left to continue to suffer from PTSD. Many of these patients start abusing drugs, struggle with controlling their rage, or commit suicide. According to a study that examined data from the National Comorbidity Survey, of the six anxiety diagnoses, PTSD was strongly linked to suicidal attempts.
Some studies have found that psilocybin reduces fear in patients and provides calming relief to those experiencing PTSD. In research on terminally ill cancer patients, Stephen Ross, MD, a psychiatrist at NYU Langone, discovered that 80% of study participants experienced alleviation from anguish that had persisted for more than 6 months after receiving a single dose of psilocybin. Patients said that they believed their quality of life had improved after receiving psilocybin therapy.
They said that they desired to participate in more extracurricular activities, had more energy, had better connections with their family members, and worked more effectively. The researchers came to the conclusion that if psilocybin could lessen psychological anguish in cancer patients who were at the end of their lives, it might also work for less severe physical illnesses linked to psychological distress, like PTSD, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), anxiety, depression, etc.
Psilocybin’s action has been likened to a brain reboot, creating new connections while turning off connections that may have contributed to depression.
Do Shrooms Provide Any Other Benefits?
Because of the mind-altering qualities attributed to psychedelics like psilocybin and the area of the brain that it affects, numerous research and reports have suggested analgesic benefits for cancer pain, phantom limb pain, and cluster headaches.
Aside from its therapeutic benefits in treating depression, addiction to alcohol, smoking, and other substances, as well as treating PTSD, OCD, and other related disorders, psilocybin shrooms provide an array of other benefits to one’s overall mental state, perspective, and well-being.
Here is a list:
Positive personality changes and increased concern for society and the environment
reduced authoritarian viewpoints/attitudes
increased connectivity
decreased suicidal thoughts
decreased criminal and violent conduct
Pro-social conduct
reduction of narcissism and ego (ie, ego dissolution)
Openness
meaningful changes in one’s personality (ie, quantum change)
increased depth of meditation
increased happiness
As more research is done on psychedelic therapy, it’s becoming clear that more benefits exist to taking them than not. As always, we at Get Magic Mushrooms always advise our customers to do as much research as possible to see if psychedelic therapy is the right fit for oneself.
John A.
GMM CO
+1 (604) 588-4988
email us here