EnCorps Welcomes Two New Board Members With Extensive STEM Education and Industry Expertise

The breadth of STEM education and professional experience of EnCorps’ newest Board members will assist the nonprofit in achieving its mission of closing the opportunity gap for students of color in under-resourced communities. Board members are tasked with setting policies and procedures that ensure EnCorps reaches its goals of recruiting and transitioning STEM professionals to the teaching profession. Board members are also vocal education advocates in the community.
“I am honored to welcome our new board members, Barbara and Julian. They both bring a lifetime of relevant STEM education and work experience as well as an unwavering passion for educational equity,” said Sherry Lansing, Founder and Chair of EnCorps’ Board of Directors.
The newly elected members, who will serve for a renewable two-year term, bring the EnCorps Board of Directors to six active members, with a goal of having nine board members by the end of June 2023. Meet the EnCorps Board of Directors.
Barbara Shannon, Ed.D, As a co-founder and founding principal of Synergy Kinetic and Synergy Quantum Academies in South Los Angeles. Barbara brings 50 years of experience in STEM education to EnCorps. She has taught in parochial, private, and public schools in grades 6-12, worked as a clinical laboratory scientist and completed research at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory and City of Hope.
Barbara began her teaching career at John Adams Junior High School in 1973. In 1977 when she left John Adams, she promised to return and bring the same opportunities for the students that she had seen in schools in Beverly Hills and other affluent areas. While working on her dissertation, Barbara visited specialized schools of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and knew this is what she wanted to see in South Los Angeles.
She envisioned a vibrant school community where students, parents, teachers, counselors, and support staff worked together to bring about changes that would ensure that the students were prepared for the opportunities that would come. What she found was hardworking parents who wanted their child to have a better life than they had; teachers, counselors, and support staff who believed that every student could be successful if given the opportunity and proper support.
Julian Arthur Lewis, MSc, CM, CTE
An inspirational supporter of education, Julian is a Certified Technical Educator who has taught graduate, under-graduate and high school courses. Julian is an EnCorps STEM Teachers Program Educator who met Executive Director Katherine Wilcox while both served on the Advisory Board for STEM Academy of Hollywood High School.
Before teaching, Julian was a Full Spectrum Leader with 34 years of executive, technical and leadership experience supporting technology aircraft programs and critical aerospace initiatives.
Julian served as a member of Lockheed Martin Associates Company Executive Leadership Team as the Director of Diversity reporting to the President from December 2007 to November 2009. He is known to have worn many hats including: Lockheed Martin African American Leadership West Region Director; Executive Board Advisor for the Lockheed Employee Recreation Club; Chairman of the Board, President, Vice President, and Director of Professional Development for the Lockheed Martin Leadership Association. He retired after 34 years of service as the Director of Modification, Maintenance and Flight Operations for the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft in 2013.
Julian earned Masters Degrees in Aeronautical Science, Aeronautics and Aviation & Aerospace Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He possesses certifications from the FAA, FCC and Delta Airlines. He earned the certified Manager (CM) credential from James Madison University and completed Lockheed Martin’s Executive and Management Development through Growth Enhancement/Management and Financial Strategies programs. He also completed the UCLA Management System Development Projects curriculum.
The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program empowers science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals to transform public education by teaching in high needs schools. Enduring STEM achievement, access, and literacy gaps disproportionately limit low income, under-resourced, and minority student opportunities. STEM professionals, when thoroughly prepared, are uniquely positioned to meaningfully utilize their talent and real-world expertise as EnCorps STEM Teachers to deliver an authentic, rigorous, and relevant STEM education to the students who need it most. EnCorps is an innovative, long-term solution to the shortage of high quality, impactful educators for under-resourced students in high needs schools.
