Jeffrey Osborne Returns to The Casino at Dania Beach for Dec 4 Embrace Girls Foundation Benefit Concert Embrace Girls Foundation member collects personal care items. Embrace Girl Foundation students collect personal hygiene products at group giveaway.

Osborne's Live Band to Join him Onstage for December 4 "Intimate Evening: All of Me" Embrace Girls Foundation Benefit Concert.

We describe our shows as ‘experiences’ because our supporters love the idea of our pre-show, four course VIP dinner, the chance to meet and greet and have a conversation with the artist on the floor.” — Velma Lawrence

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul singing superstar Jeffrey Osborne will return to the Casino at Dania Beach on Sunday, December 4th for an encore “Intimate Evening with Jeffrey Osborne: All of Me!” concert benefiting the Embrace Girls Foundation Osborne’s June 2021 Embrace Girls Foundation concert sold out, so get your tickets soon.“I’m looking forward to returning and raising money for Embrace so they can continue the great work that they are doing,” Osborne said from his Providence, RI home.The “Intimate Evenings with” concert series benefits the Miami-based Embrace Girls Foundation, a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.Previous performers have included David and Tamara Mann (August 2021), The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston and Regina Belle (December), and a Father’s Day concert featuring The Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review.Each of the sold-out shows was sponsored by Interiors by Steven G, one of the country's premier luxury interior design firms with over 80 employees whose clients have included high end restaurants, commercial offices, hotels, and private residential homes designed for former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Warren Sapp and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.“I will never stop supporting Embrace Girls,” company President and Founder Steven Gurowitz said as Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence announced the December Osborne show. “It’s great to be able to do these concerts, but it’s even better to be able to be a part of what is happening with Embrace Girls, to go and meet the kids, to see the happy looks on their faces and hear the thanks from their parents for what Embrace is doing with them.”Gurowitz continues to put his money where his mouth is to benefit Embrace Girls. Before the school year started, he secured pallets of school supplies for the girls and their families from a client, Cra-Z-Art.After that donation was publicized another client, Michael Brooks, donated pallets of personal hygiene and beauty supplies.“This was a gift from the heart from a client and friend whose apartment my firm just finished,” Gurowitz said. “He was watching our company social media and saw what we did for Embrace and wanted to help. When the trucks came it was like Christmas in July.”Gurowitz has been a major Embrace Girls Foundation supporter since December 2020, when he hosted the charity's annual Christmas Party.“These (Embrace) events are as special for me as they are for the girls and their families,” he said. “Being white and Jewish, I still get asked why I love Embrace girls and my answer never changed – why not?“And I’m just getting started. In the last two years Embrace Girls has become almost a household word in this town,” Gurowitz said.“Embrace welcomes anyone who is looking to give, and that’s the key word - give not take. This is about helping these young women be all they can be.” Embrace Girls Foundation board member and legendary radio personality James “T” of Cox Media Group Miami Hot-105 said Osborne and his wife Sheri were looking forward to returning to the Casino at Dania Beach for the show. “When Jeffrey first came and saw the support Embrace Girls had he said he wanted to come back and bring his band,” Thomas said. “It means so much to our community to see people like Jeffrey saying they want to be a part of Embrace Girls.”Osborne’s string of hits while lead singer with mega-group LTD and during his long solo career include ‘Love Ballard,’ ‘Back in Love Again,’ ‘On the Wings of Love,’ ‘Holding On,’ and ‘I Really Don’t Need No Light.’Osbourne and the band have been on a whirlwind tour across the country since pandemic restrictions were lifted, with shows on the Soul Train Cruise and in Detroit, New York, Las Vegas, Akron, Gulfport and other venues.He promised that the December show will rock.“I can do way more with my full band,” Osborne said. “People are loving the old school music. We can go where the music takes us.” Osborne said he enjoys working with the Embrace Girls Foundation. “I’m impressed with how they go above and beyond for young people, especially young girls who are at risk,” he said. “We need more of that in our schools and communities.”Embrace Girls Foundation CEO Lawrence said the benefit concerts have allowed Embrace to enroll more girls in their programs and expand services to families. “All show proceeds make it possible for our girls to have what they need and more,” Lawrence said. “They’ve had amazing experiences like spending the night in a museum, indoor skydiving, swimming with the dolphins, and more importantly the much needed academic, social and life skills training they receive year-round.Lawrence noted that holiday fundraiser tickets are “a great opportunity for our business community to enjoy the season with their teams and individuals to give as holiday gifts," adding that “we describe our shows as ‘experiences’ because unlike big box and outdoor concerts our supporters love the idea of our pre-show four course VIP dinner, the chance to meet and greet and have a conversation with the artist on the floor, and of course, the nostalgia of it all."Osborne’s first show “blew us away,” she said. “I can still see him as he walked through the audience singing his opening song. What a rush! December 4th, our audience will experience the man, the band and the music!”For Jeffrey Osborne tickets, go to https://tickets.completeticketsolutions.com/CDB/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=F6DCC25A-C2D2-4179-9B2B-C698BA246CEF To learn more about the Embrace Girls Foundation, or to make a donation, go to www.embracegirlpower.org

Embrace Girls start the new school year like superheroes!