Types of dental equipment needed to open a dental practice
Dentists can divide equipment needs into a few different categories. There is operatory equipment, sterilization equipment, utility room equipment, lab equipment and imaging equipment.
The typical OP will have a rear and side cabinet, intra-oral X-Ray and chair package. A chair package usually consisting of the patient chair, light, delivery unit and vacuum package.
In any sterilization area you’ll have a sterilization center (cabinet). Within that cabinet there is a hydrim (instrument washer), ultrasonic scaler, BI incubator, autoclave, statim and in some cases a handpiece lubricator.
The utility room, often considered the heart of the practice will contain equipment like a compressor, vacuum, amalgam separator and master water control valve.
The lab will house a milling machine, model trimmers vacuum forming machine and the like.
Most offices will also equip themselves with imaging equipment such and pans, intra-oral sensors and intra oral cameras.
Also critical to a modern office is a proper computer network. Responsible for organizing patient records, schedule, invoicing, etc. There is barely an aspect of the office that isn’t reliant on any network. Especially important for patient imaging. A quality pan and sensor set is nothing without the hardware to utilize them.
Dental equipment is available both used and new through traditional dealers and online distributors/ marketplaces.
Used equipment has the benefit of being more cost effective and will include warranty coverage from reputable retailers. Whilst new equipment has the benefit of longer warranty coverage, the latest technology and can be ordered to your preferred specification.
Regardless of purchasing new or used equipment it will be important to ensure the equipment is maintained. Each piece of equipment will have a maintenance schedule to be followed. Commonly this upkeep can be safely done by your staff. Though some pieces of equipment will require a technician to maintain. Setting up a maintenance program with your dealer is highly recommended.
