EnCorps Is Awarded $2.8M California STEM Teacher Recruitment Grant
Grant makes possible the career-changing transition of 700 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals to teaching in Title 1 CA schools
We are thrilled that the California STEM Teacher Recruitment Grant allows EnCorps to expand its reach to additional CA regions where students need qualified, dedicated and inspiring STEM teachers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program was recently awarded a four year $2.8M California STEM Teacher Recruitment Grant. With the additional funding, EnCorps aims to transition 700 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals on a path to teaching in Title 1 schools, focusing on districts with a high number of disadvantaged students and the highest demand for STEM teachers, including: Antioch, Oakland, Mt. Diablo, Pittsburg, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Corona-Norco, Riverside, Elk Grove, Twin Rivers, Fontana, Grossmont, Oceanside, San Diego, San Francisco, Lodi, Stockton, East Side Union & Santa Clara County Office of Education.
— Katherine Wilcox, Executive Director
EnCorps’ goal is to increase educational equity by reducing the STEM teacher shortage and promoting a more diverse STEM teacher workforce.
“We are thrilled that the California STEM Teacher Recruitment Grant allows EnCorps to expand its reach to additional California regions where students need qualified, dedicated and inspiring STEM teachers,” explains Katherine Wilcox, Executive Director with EnCorps. “Our five-year teacher retention rate for EnCorps-trained teachers is over 80% versus the national average of 50%. We are therefore confident that our EnCorps Fellows will have a long-term and positive impact on students and their community.”
Additional information on the STEM Teacher Recruitment Grant is available on the Office of Public School Construction website.
About EnCorps STEM Teacher Program
The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program empowers science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals to transform public education by teaching in high needs schools. Enduring STEM achievement, access, and literacy gaps disproportionately limit low income, under-resourced, and minority student opportunities. STEM professionals, when thoroughly prepared, are uniquely positioned to meaningfully utilize their talent and real-world expertise as EnCorps STEM Teachers to deliver an authentic, rigorous, and relevant STEM education to the students who need it most. EnCorps is an innovative, long-term solution to the shortage of high quality, impactful educators for under-resourced students in high needs schools.
