Ronn Torossian on Creating Long Form Social Media Content

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, 5WPR Founder, says most companies and marketers these days can't seem to agree on one what constitutes long form content, but in general, long from content is anything that's over 1000 words long. Additionally, plenty of companies believe that investing in long form content isn't worth the risk given the fact that audiences all over the world have started developing much shorter attention spans. However, long form content is actually a great way for companies to interact with a target audience, by providing them with something that's truly valuable and can improve the overall customer experience. Despite what some companies think about readers looking for short form content, plenty of people want to see articles that have a lot more substance and meaning to them and provide them with a lot more value.

Search engine optimization

Torossian adds companies that want to improve their search engine optimization efforts need to focus on creating long form content that will target more keywords and increase the ranking on search engine results pages. There are a few different benefits that come with long form content in terms of search engine optimization. The first thing is the fact that it's a lot easier for companies to optimize and target for a longer list of keywords when they are creating long form content. This will help search engines better index and understand the content that the company is sharing and present it to relevant search terms. Additionally, through long form content companies can also generate a lot more shares on social media platforms and backlinks from other websites, which shows search engines that the company's content is incredibly useful for many people, as well as valuable and interesting. Lastly, through long form content companies can generate a lot more website visitors simply because the content is going to be interesting, and have those visitors spend a long time on the company's website. Both elements are great signals for search engines when they are ranking websites.

Authoritative content

Most people these days seem to think that longer content is a lot more authoritative and reliable even though that's not always true. The main reason why people think that is because long form pieces of content tend to take a lot more time and effort to create. However, this type of content does benefit companies to present themselves as more authoritative sources of information on their subject matter because through long-form content companies give their audiences an opportunity to get a lot more in-depth information. That's because with this type of content companies can share their expertise and knowledge about specific topics in a lot more detail and present themselves as reliable sources of information for the target audience, media outlets, and the public.

