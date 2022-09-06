Boulder iQ Names Quality Assurance, Control Expert Melinda Sogo Director of Quality

Exec brings two decades of industry experience to consulting firm for medical device companies

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boulder iQ has named Melinda Sogo director of quality.

Sogo brings two decades of industry experience to the expert contract consulting firm, with particular expertise in document control, quality assurance and operations. Boulder iQ provides design engineering, development and turnkey manufacturing for consumer, high-technology and medical products, and regulatory, clinical and quality management system services for the medical device and in-vitro diagnostic industries.

Most recently, Sogo served as vice president of quality for VPI Compounding (Centennial, Colorado), and as senior vice president of quality and compliance for OraLabs, Inc. (Parker, Colorado). She has held the positions of quality control manager with WishGarden Herbs, Inc. (Louisville, Colorado) and director of quality management with STAQ Pharma, Inc. (Denver).

The new director also has worked in quality assurance management with ArcherDX, Inc. (Boulder, Colorado), and Sharklet Technologies, Inc. (Aurora, Colorado), and in quality documentation management with Venaxis (formerly AspenBio Pharma Labs, Inc.) in Castle Rock, Colorado. Early in her career, she worked as a research scientist with Venaxis.

Sogo holds a Master of Business Administration degree from American Intercontinental University (Schaumburg, Illinois) and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

"Melinda's experience in the development and administration of quality systems will be a critical asset to our clients," says Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ and its Boulder Sterilization Services division. "Her background as a scientist, in microbiology, cell biology and molecular biology assay development, complement her data management expertise in leading an advanced quality team here at Boulder iQ."

Boulder iQ (http://www.boulderiq.com)

Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering and manufacturing, the company's single-source program speeds product development. The Boulder Sterilization Services division, providing quick-turn ethylene oxide sterilization, final assembly and packaging services, is the recent recipient of a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed. The company's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support.

