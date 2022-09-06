Submit Release
New program supports cultural inclusion and community enhancement

CANADA, September 6 - A new pilot program supports projects or initiatives that directly contribute to making Prince Edward Island a more inclusive province.

The Gender, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Community Enhancement Program will fund a wide range of small and large projects to improve cultural inclusion, population retention, anti-racism initiatives, gender-based support and empowerment.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion where Islanders with various identities, backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences feel a sense of belonging. As our population grows and our culture diversifies, Prince Edward Island must be a place that is open and welcoming for everyone who chooses to make their life here.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

In the 2021 Speech from the Throne, the Government of PEI committed to a more equitable and inclusive Island by creating new programs that provide under-represented populations with more recognition and support. 

Applications for the program will close on October 3, 2022.

