New program supports cultural inclusion and community enhancement

CANADA, September 6 - A new pilot program supports projects or initiatives that directly contribute to making Prince Edward Island a more inclusive province.

The Gender, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Community Enhancement Program will fund a wide range of small and large projects to improve cultural inclusion, population retention, anti-racism initiatives, gender-based support and empowerment.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion where Islanders with various identities, backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences feel a sense of belonging. As our population grows and our culture diversifies, Prince Edward Island must be a place that is open and welcoming for everyone who chooses to make their life here.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

In the 2021 Speech from the Throne, the Government of PEI committed to a more equitable and inclusive Island by creating new programs that provide under-represented populations with more recognition and support.

Applications for the program will close on October 3, 2022.

Media contact:

Hillary MacDonald

Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture

hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca