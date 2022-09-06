Industrial PC Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing trend for digitalization in the industrial sector is a key factor driving industrial PC market revenue growth

Industrial PC Market Size – USD 4.38 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of industrial PC in the automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial PC market size was USD 4.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing trend for digitalization in the industrial sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Rising trend of digitalization in industrial sectors and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across industries create high demand for Industrial PCs (IPCs). Digital transformation helps businesses to increase its productivity, cut costs, and create a path for future manufacturing. Industrial PC assists organizations in overcoming digitalization issues and implementing it effectively.

The new report on "Industrial PC Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, forecast to 2030" includes a comprehensive analysis of the market size, geographical landscape along with the revenue estimation of the industry. In addition, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Industrial PC Market".

This market study covers and analyzes the potential of the global Industrial PC industry, providing geometric information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities and forecasts. One of the major highpoints of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on Industrial PC market.

Key Highlights of Report

The panel industrial PC segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising use of this PC in industrial operation to increase efficiency of production processes and demonstrate a long-term, cost-effective solution. Panel PC technology can help any organization to increase productivity and improve output. OnLogic, a U.S based industrial PC manufacturer offers panel PC combined with advanced computational capability with a variety of protected displays. Its modular solutions enable simple customization and upgrade while lowering maintenance costs.

The capacitive segment is expected to register a significantly fast CAGR in the industrial PC market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this PC in industrial sectors. This PC has quicker response times, better precision, and no requirement for periodic modifications, which creates high demand for these PCs in industrial operations.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global industrial PC market in 2021 due to incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) into industrial processes in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. Industrial PC manufacturers are actively leveraging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple industries to maximize their resources and prices, resulting in a wide range of industrial PC market potential in this region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Beckhoff Automation, IEI Integration Corp., Nexcom International, Avalue Technology, American Portwell Technology, Inc., B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Kontron AG., Siemens AG, Diamond Flower Inc. (DFI), Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Furthermore, the report divides the Industrial PC market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial PC market based on type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Panel Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Din Rail Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Process Industries

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Global Industrial PC Market :



Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?



Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation?



Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Industrial PC movement showcase by applications, types and regions?



Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Industrial PC Market in 2022 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Industrial PC Market?

Thank you for reading our report.

