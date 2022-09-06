Display Panel Market 2022-2030: Growing Consumer Base For Smart Appliance & Increasing Consumer Demand |Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The Display Panel Market size is expected to reach USD 163.88 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Display Panel Market size is expected to reach USD 163.88 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. A growing consumer base for smart appliances and rise in consumer demand for quality display panels are driving revenue growth of the display panel market. The global display panel market is being driven by a number of factors, such as consumer demand for large LCD televisions, increase in smartphone screen size, and development of vehicle display. Moreover, introduction of ultra-thin LCD televisions, high-resolution & slim smartphone designs, and improved user interface & touch screens for car display are driving demand for display panels.

The new trend of foldable display panels has become popular in tablets, smartphones, and notebooks, and they are made from flexible substrates, such as plastic, metal, or flexible glass, which allow them to bend. Plastic and metal panels are light, thin, and sturdy, and are nearly shatterproof. Flexible display technology, which is based on OLED panels, is used to make foldable phones, and there is mass production of flexible OLED display panels for smartphones, televisions, and smartwatches by companies, such as Samsung and LG, to meet customer demand. Display panels are witnessing surge in demand due to rising trend of downsizing the parts required to produce an LED screen. LED screens have not only become ultra-thin but have also grown in size due to miniaturization of internal parts, which allow them to be placed on any surface, inside or out. Applications of LED have grown in recent years due to technological developments, such as improved resolution, increased brightness, product diversity, and introduction of small and hardened surface LEDs. LED displays have also found applications in digital signage, such as advertising and digital billboards, which help businesses to stand out.

Top Profiled in the Global Display Panel Market Report:

• LG Display Co. Ltd.,

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

• Innolux Corporation,

• AU Optronics Corporation,

• Sharp Corporation,

• Japan Display Inc.,

• BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Application Outlook

• Smartphones

• Television Sets

• PC Monitors and Laptops

• Tablets

• Smart Appliances

By Panel Resolution Outlook

• 8K

• 4K

• FHD

• HD

By Panel Size Outlook

• Micro

• Small and Medium-sized

• Large

By Display Type Outlook

• LCD

• OLED

• Micro-LED

By End-use Outlook

• Consumers

• Education

• Automotive

• Sports & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Defense & Aerospace

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Display Panel Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Display Panel industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Display Panel market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Display Panel market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

