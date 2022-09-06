Oleochemicals Market Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Recyclability is a significant factor driving global oleochemicals market revenue growth

Oleochemicals Market Size – USD 28.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Key market players’ increasing R&D activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Oleochemicals market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising government regulations regarding use of environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals are becoming more popular as sustainable alternatives as environmental rules tighten and non-renewable resources deplete. The oleochemical market is growing as a result of various factors, including existence of raw materials, high level of customer demand, and market expansion for green chemicals.

The new report on “Oleochemicals Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, forecast to 2030” offered by Market Research, Inc. includes a comprehensive analysis of the market size, geographical landscape along with the revenue estimation of the industry. In addition, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Oleochemicals Market”.

This market study covers and analyzes the potential of the global Oleochemicals industry, providing geometric information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities and forecasts. One of the major highpoints of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on Oleochemicals market.

Key Highlights of Report

On 18 September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the release of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERY E bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in the formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, coating applications, plastic additives, pigment binding, and dispersing co-agents.

The fatty acid segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of microbial fatty acid biosynthesis. Sustainable and inexpensive techniques for creating renewable chemicals and fuels are needed to serve the expanding population and economy while cutting carbon emissions. Oleochemicals are petrochemical substitutes that are often manufactured from limited resources such as animal and plant fats. There is a lot of interest in microbial fatty acid biosynthesis since it offers a way to make renewable oleochemicals. According to several studies, Escherichia coli has been genetically modified to create a range of oleochemicals including alkanes that can be used right away as biofuels. On the other hand, yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae is more suited for industrial scale production due to its robustness, tolerance to challenging fermentation conditions, and widespread use in synthesis of bioethanol.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Wilmar International Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Godrej Industries Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arizona Chemical, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Furthermore, the report divides the Oleochemicals market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

