Microlearning Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2030

Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving microlearning market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microlearning market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Microlearning is a process of learning and acquiring knowledge by utilizing small chunks of relevant information to achieve a specific learning outcome. Microlearning usually implies short and targeted learning, which ranges from 3 to 5 minutes. These courses consist of engaging videos, podcasts, infographics, animations, games, and more engaging content to improve employees’ knowledge retention and engagement.

IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Saba Software, Inc., iSpring Solutions, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Qstream, Inc., eduMe Ltd., Neovation Learning Solutions, Gnowbe Pte. Ltd., and 7taps Inc.

The healthcare segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of microlearning solutions among health care professionals. Healthcare professionals need to constantly upgrade and up-skill their knowledge and skills with changing procedures and evolving technology to comply with any latest regulatory framework in medical field. Increasing need to update healthcare professionals about latest medical devices and pharmaceutical products is resulting in increasing demand for microlearning solutions. This can help healthcare professionals to easily retain information, improve their performance, and ensure quick and cost-effective method of learning.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. SMEs face resource shortage and hence they fail to provide skills-based and result-oriented training to employees. By utilizing microlearning solutions, they can develop short, interactive, and engaging learning content in a cost-effective manner.

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global microlearning market in 2021 due to growing demand for e-learning platform among large organizations and SMEs in countries across the region, especially in the U.S and Canada. In addition, major market players such as Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, among others, are introducing advanced learning methodology and developing advanced microlearning solutions by integrating AI, ML, and Virtual Reality (VR) with microlearning solution, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microlearning market based on deployment, organization size, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Microlearning Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

