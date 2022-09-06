Demand for Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Size & Share Will Grow at a CAGR of 6.90%, Expected to Hit US$ 2877.97 Million Mark by 2028: Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[211+ Pages Report] the Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market size is likely to reach over USD 2,877.97 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., SympaTex Technologies, Mountain Hardwear, Polartec, LLC, Marmot Mountain LLC, The North Face, SchoellerTextil AG, Toray Industries, Inc., and others., and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,928.50 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2,877.97 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Market Overview:

Due to the rising frequency of chronic diseases, consumers are becoming more aware of various fitness activities, resulting in an increase in the number of outdoor and indoor sporting activities. It's driving up demand for waterproof, breathable materials used in the production of comfortable, fashionable sportswear. The availability of diverse waterproof breathable fabrics, including coated textiles and laminates in a wide variety of fiber compositions, is leading to an increase in its appeal in a wide range of applications, including work wear, sportswear, and outdoor apparel.

Companies are now conducting research and development for waterproof, breathable sportswear with specified practical attributes utilizing environmentally friendly, water-based coating processes. Due to the strong demand for environmentally sustainable clothes, research activities are expected to rise rapidly in the near future.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,928.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,877.97 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., SympaTex Technologies, Mountain Hardwear, Polartec, LLC, Marmot Mountain LLC, The North Face, SchoellerTextil AG, Toray Industries, Inc., and others. Key Segment By Raw Material, Fabric, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Industry Growth Factors

Increasing demand for protective apparel, including as industrial boots, gowns and jackets, masks, and coveralls, is fuelling market expansion, owing to a growing need for increased worker safety. Breathable coatings and films are useful for creating firefighter dress materials because they allow body sweat to escape quickly and lower the risk of heat stress, which is a leading cause of death in this profession.

Furthermore, the market is being supported by the increasing development of medical protective gear with waterproof breathable coatings such as Gore-Tex. In disposable surgical gowns, waterproof breathable films are used to enhance breathability and comfort. Various companies are investing more in the development of new products in order to increase the use of waterproof breathable textiles in general clothes and accessories, protective clothing, and sportswear around the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused gyms and retailers to immediately change their methods to promote at-home exercises as customers adapted to the new normal. By 2020, the sportswear market would account for 40% of all online sales. Additionally, the increased popularity of outdoor activities like hikes will increase demand for outwear comprised of waterproof breathable materials during the winter. The continuous COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in worry and anxiety among people, and ideas of virtual wellness and relaxation are growing in popularity.

During harsh lockdowns, people's interest in fitness activities is rising in many different nations. Activewear makers are seeking to provide sustainable materials with greater performance in response to the rising focus that consumers are placing on environmentally responsible products.

Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Raw Material, the primary aspects supporting the expansion of the polyurethane category are outstanding waterproofing performance and environmentally favorable qualities. Growing investments in research & development, marketing, and manufacture of polyurethane-based waterproofing breathable textiles are also predicted to contribute to market expansion. Waterproof breathable textile composites manufactured with polyurethane films provide excellent breathability for user comfort and are increasingly being used to make highly cost-effective waterproof breathable textile composites. Additionally, these films improve the product's durability by imparting puncture, abrasion, and chemical resistance to the materials to which they are bonded.

Based on the Fabric, the membrane category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its improved breathability and water-resistant capabilities. Membrane-based fabrics are extremely effective in maintaining the ideal body temperature, providing consumers with improved comfort. Membranes are applied to the bottom of a garment's face fabric, similar to how wallpaper is applied to a wall. Membranes are applied to a textile product to create laminated waterproof breathable fabrics. These are thin polymeric membranes with a strong resistance to water penetration and vapor permeability from perspiration.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global waterproof breathable textiles market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global waterproof breathable textiles market include -

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

SympaTex Technologies

Mountain Hardwear

Polartec, LLC

Marmot Mountain LLC

The North Face

SchoellerTextil AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.90% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Waterproof Breathable Textiles market size was valued at around US$ 1,928.50 Million in 2021and is projected to reach US$ 2877.97 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors; the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on Raw Materials, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment.

Based on the Application, the protective clothing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR and account for the largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

China is the largest economy in Asia-Pacific in terms of GDP. Although the country's growth remains strong, it is slowing as the population ages and the economy shifts from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand. Due to rising demand from the footwear and garment industries, China's waterproof breathable textiles market is predicted to rise rapidly. Growing consumer demand for fitness-related sports products as a result of increased health awareness is driving the market in China. As a result, China's sportswear manufacturing operations have increased.

The global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material Outlook

ePTFE

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

By Fabric Outlook

Densely Woven

Membrane

Coated

By Application Outlook

General Clothing & Accessories

Sports Goods

Protective Clothing

Others

By Region Outlook

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



