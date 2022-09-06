Freedom Road/Route 989 Intersection Traffic Pattern Change Begins Today in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic pattern change at the intersection of Freedom Road (Route 2004) and Route 989 in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin today, Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Freedom Road and Route 989 will be removed. Bi-directional traffic will use a portion of the newly constructed roundabout.

Traffic will continue to follow the same detour routes listed below.

Freedom Crider Road between Route 989 and Crows Run Road Posted Detour

West of the Closure

From Freedom Crider Road, take Crows Run Road westbound

Turn left onto southbound Route 65

Turn left onto 11th Street

11th Street becomes 7th Avenue

7th Avenue becomes 13th Street

13th Street becomes Conway Wallrose Road

Turn left onto Route 989

Follow Route 989 back to Freedom Crider Road

End detour

East of the Closure

Route 989 is currently being detoured between Freedom Crider Road and Lovi Road. Detoured traffic uses Route 989, Lovi Road, and Freedom Crider Road.

The work is part of the final phase of the Freedom Road Upgrade project which began in November 2021 and will cover several construction seasons, ending in the fall of 2024. The $21.75 million project located between Park Quarry Road and Route 989 includes realignment of the roadway, culvert replacements, roadway reconstruction and widening, new shoulders, guide rail updates, drainage improvements, additional turn-lanes, a roundabout installation, and utility relocations. Motorists will see detours, single-lane restrictions, lane narrowing, and alternating traffic during different stages of construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, Press Officer, 412-429-5010 (Office), 412-334-5436 (Cell Phone)

