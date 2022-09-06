IoT Chip Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for IoT-enabled wearables is driving IoT chip market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – - Increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative IoT chips ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.

NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, program lock, business card share, and intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock. In addition, NFC rings supports metro ticketing, which is the next generation of metro fare collection systems and ticketing is more user-friendly, and hassle-free. It saves time of passengers when compared to traditional ticketing systems as it enables passengers to use mobile phones, bank cards, or NFC rings for contactless and cashless payments during traveling.

Fitness trackers are being widely adopted by individuals, which help them monitor their health and fitness. Those trackers are automatic wrist bands that help monitor heart rate, sleep level as well as track calories and activities throughout the day. These IoT wearable devices have significantly improved lifestyle of individuals, leading to increasing adoption. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding security and privacy is a major factor expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. IoT chips or modules are interconnected and interact over networks, exposing them to various network attacks. Personal data of users can be accessed or hacked over the the Internet without any active participation of that concerned user. This is expected to restrain market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and IoT Chip Market Share Analysis

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global IoT Chip market. The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report. The authors have studied the historical background of the IoT Chip market, keeping in mind the organic and inorganic growth prospects and threats for the market. Thus, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size for the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT Chip market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IoT Chip market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT Chip in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc

The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the IoT Chip market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the IoT Chip market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global IoT Chip Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the IoT Chip industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Flow Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Gas Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Accelerometer

Processor

Application Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Ethernet

Ant+

Thread

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Agriculture

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

