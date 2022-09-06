IoT Chip Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies 2022-2030
Increasing demand for IoT-enabled wearables is driving IoT chip market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.
NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, program lock, business card share, and intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock. In addition, NFC rings supports metro ticketing, which is the next generation of metro fare collection systems and ticketing is more user-friendly, and hassle-free. It saves time of passengers when compared to traditional ticketing systems as it enables passengers to use mobile phones, bank cards, or NFC rings for contactless and cashless payments during traveling.
Fitness trackers are being widely adopted by individuals, which help them monitor their health and fitness. Those trackers are automatic wrist bands that help monitor heart rate, sleep level as well as track calories and activities throughout the day. These IoT wearable devices have significantly improved lifestyle of individuals, leading to increasing adoption. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
However, concerns regarding security and privacy is a major factor expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. IoT chips or modules are interconnected and interact over networks, exposing them to various network attacks. Personal data of users can be accessed or hacked over the the Internet without any active participation of that concerned user. This is expected to restrain market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape and IoT Chip Market Share Analysis
The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global IoT Chip market. The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report. The authors have studied the historical background of the IoT Chip market, keeping in mind the organic and inorganic growth prospects and threats for the market. Thus, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size for the forecast period.
The reports cover key developments in the IoT Chip market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IoT Chip market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT Chip in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc
The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the IoT Chip market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the IoT Chip market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global IoT Chip Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the IoT Chip industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Logic Device
Field-Programmable Gate Array
Memory Device
Dynamic Random-Access Memory
Static Random-Access Memory
Sensor
Heart Rate Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Blood Glucose Sensor
Image Sensor
Flow Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Gas Sensor
Motion & Position Sensor
Electrocardiogram Sensor
Inertial Measurement Unit
Accelerometer
Processor
Application Processor
Digital Signal Processor
Microcontroller
Connectivity IC
Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Low Energy
Zigbee
Ethernet
Ant+
Thread
Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer
Near-Field Communication (NFC)
Global Navigation Satellite System Module
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Aerospace & Defense
Consumer Electronics
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Agriculture
Healthcare
Retail
Automotive
Building Automation
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.
Table of Contents:
Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.
Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.
Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.
Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.
Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.
Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.
Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.
