Enterprise Performance Management Market to Reach $12,562 million by 2025 - Ready to Experience Exponential Growth

Enterprise Performance Management Market

The growth of EPM solutions is fueled by the growth of cloud services

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Enterprise Performance Management Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Function (Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2025. " The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Enterprise Performance Management Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The global enterprise performance management market size was valued at $4,738 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,562 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2018 to 2025.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Rise in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, increased focus on core business & improved scalability, and need to improve business performance drive the growth of the global enterprise performance management market. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud-based EPM and rise in demand for mobility are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. However, implementations risks and shifting of workload from on premise to cloud hamper the market growth.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment led the enterprise performance management market in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the energy & utilities segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased need of transparency of strategies among all the employees for improving the productivity.

The global enterprise performance management market was led by the North America in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the enterprise performance management market include Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A., Host Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), and Workiva.

Key Findings of the Enterprise Performance Management Market:

• The services segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

• In 2016, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other industry verticals.

• Finance segment accounted the highest revenue in 2016 among other functions.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

