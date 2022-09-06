Fabby-Do Highlights Holiday Gifts for Moms from Kids

Costume Kits available for Order Sugar Scrub Sundae Fun Day Kids Love Creating Gifts for Mom!

Creation kits have become popular gifts for kids to create and give to family and friends

DOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabby-Do highlights its ‘Make for Mom’ gift collection that kids love to make - and moms love to receive.

Fabby-Do is a local establishment that specializes in parties, classes, special events, and play-date creative experiences for children. Among the dozens of crafts available to make in-shop or purchase online are the newly highlighted “Make for Mom” collection of kits that appeal to kids and adults. These include “Shimmer Lotion Design”, “Sugar Scrub Sundae Fun Day”, “Beauty Splash Surprise”, and “Fabby-Do Pillow Tie Craft” which is a great gift for anyone young and old. Kids are supplied with the primary craft elements and plenty of decorative supplies and Fabby-Doodads to make their gift creatively unique for that special adult or friend in their life.

Experts suggest that teaching kids the gift of giving encourages empathy and compassion for others. Gift-giving can build self-confidence and a sense of purpose that can last a life-time. Kids can also be introduced to money skills and social interaction skills during the process of selecting, making, and presenting gifts.

“Fabby-Do promotes self-confidence in kids through the expression of creativity and unique experiences.'' said Fabby-Do founder Robin Brackbill. “A growing number of our creation kits are loved by kids and adults alike. The ‘Make for Mom’ collection items are memorable gifts that kids love to make and give to family and friends.”

Kids can use their imagination with their selected kit in Fabby-Do’s “creativity-cafe” - a magical setting for kids ages two to tween in Doylestown, PA. Fabby-Do’s Make for Mom Collection is also available online at www.fabbydo.com/shop. Follow Fabby-Do on all social media to see creativity in action and for all other latest information.

About Fabby-Do

Fabby-Do has been located in the heart of Doylestown, PA since 2013. Fabby-Do has been hosting kids parties for over 12 years and offers creation and celebration experiences based in arts, crafts, music and imagination. Fabby-Do provides over-the-top experiences for children by unlocking kids' creativity through artistic expression. To learn more see www.fabbydo.com.

