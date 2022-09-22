Psoriasis Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Psoriasis Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Psoriasis Market Report by The Business Research Company covers psoriasis market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Psoriasis Global Market Report 2022”, the psoriasis market size is expected to grow from $17.67 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the psoriasis global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global psoriasis global market is expected to reach $30.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is driving the Psoriasis global market. Psoriasis is caused due to immune system, genetics and environment.

Key Trends In The Psoriasis Market

Combination therapy is an emerging trend in the psoriasis market. Combination therapy is an f treatment that combines two different psoriasis treatments at the same time. When two drugs with different mechanisms of action are combined (combination therapy), the effect is greater than that obtained by monotherapy (treatment with a single drug). Studies suggest that combination therapy eases psoriasis symptoms more effectively than a single therapy and has lesser side effects.

Overview Of The Psoriasis Market

The psoriasis market consists of sales of psoriasis drugs. Psoriasis is a persistent skin disorder which causes distress and pain through patches of abnormal skin. Psoriasis can be caused due to injuries to skin, medications, genetics, infection, diet, weather, etc. The drugs vary depending on the severity of the infection and provide relief from infections. Examples of drugs in the psoriasis global market include clobetasol (Temovate), triamcinolone (Aristocort), fluocinolone (Synalar), and betamethasone (Diprolene).

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class: Interleukin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory, Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

By Drug Type: Small Molecules, Biologics

By Route of Administration: Oral, Tropical, Injectable

By Disease Indication: Plaque Psoriasis, Nail Psoriasis, Guttate Psoriasis, Pustular Psoriasis, Erythrodermic Psoriasis

By Geography: The psoriasis global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co Inc. and Janssen Biotech.

