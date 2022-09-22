Insights Into The Global Analgesics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Analgesics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Analgesics Global Market Report 2022”, the analgesics market is expected to grow from $104.72 billion in 2021 to $110.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The change in the analgesics market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The analgesics market demand is expected to reach $127.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Significant rise in prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the analgesics market.

Key Trends In The Analgesics Market

Companies in the analgesics market are increasingly focusing on acquisition as a strategy for growth. Leading analgesic drug manufacturers are acquiring smaller companies to gain competitive advantage and strengthen their market position. These acquisitions are helping companies to expand geographically and gain specialized expertise in research and development of new products.

Overview Of The Analgesics Market

The analgesics market consists of sales of analgesic drugs and related services. Analgesics also known as pain killers are used to treat mild or severe pain, including musculoskeletal pain, surgical, trauma pain, cancer pain or other type of pains. Examples of analgesics includes codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone

Analgesics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Non-Opioids, Opioids

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Rectal, Transdermal, Topical

• By Drug Type: Prescription Analgesics, OTC Analgesics

• By Application: Internal Analgesics, External AnalgesicsBy Geography: The global analgesics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC