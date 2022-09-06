CAGR of 8.5%, Energy-as-a-Service Market Strategies [+Sales Growth], Factors and Forecast 2031

Energy-as-a-Service Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2031

Global energy as service market value was USD 62.36 billion in 2021. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023-2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As our world increasingly moves away from traditional forms of energy generation and towards renewable sources, the way we purchase and consume energy is also changing. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) is a new model for procuring and managing energy that is becoming more popular with businesses and organizations. In the EaaS model, instead of purchasing energy from a utility company or other supplier, businesses contract with an energy service provider (ESP) for a certain amount of energy each month.

The energy-as-a-service market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, the need for improved energy efficiency, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. The energy-as-a-service market includes a wide range of services, such as energy storage, power generation, demand response, and energy efficiency. These services are provided by a variety of companies, including utilities, developers, and manufacturers.

The growing adoption of renewable energy sources is one of the major drivers of the energy-as-a-service market. Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar PV are becoming increasingly cost-competitive with traditional fossil fuels. As a result, more utilities and developers are turning to renewables to meet their power needs. Another driver of the market is the need for improved energy efficiency.

Increased distribution of energy resources and new revenue streams for utilities are the key factors behind the growth in the energy as service market. In the near future, the demand for electricity as a service will grow due to the decrease in cost of renewable power generation and storage and the increased use of energy-efficiency technology.

Recent Developments

Ameresco signed a long-term, energy as a services (EaaS), agreement with Northwestern University in July 2022. The partnership will enable the institution to address its energy related deferred maintenance problems with no upfront capital and advance its sustainability and academic goals.

The topmost companies in the Global Energy-as-a-Service Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Engie

Honeywell International Inc.

Veolia

Johnson Controls

Bernhard

General Electric

Other Key Players

Energy-as-a-Service Market : Taxonomy

By Service

Demand

Supply

Energy Optimization

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Energy-as-a-Service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the dominant market for Energy-as-a-Service due to the high supply and demand for Energy-as-a-Service supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends available@ https://market.us/report/energy-as-a-service-market/request-sample/

