Liquid Expat Mortgages Reacts to Rightmove’s August 2022 House Price Index

In August, the average price of new property coming to market fell for the first time in 2022 – down 1.3% compared to July.

Interest rates continue to constrain affordability as the average monthly payments for first-time buyers with a 90% LTV now exceed £1000 for the first time. This is likely to contribute to a further softening of demand as we move into the Autumn.

Softening demand and increased supply in the housing market will make investment more accessible for those using UK expat or foreign national mortgage products.