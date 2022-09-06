Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market to Record 37.2% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2023 | + Company Profile

The global electric vehicle infotainment market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.2% between 2023 and 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, and with that comes the need for better infotainment systems. These systems need to be able to keep drivers entertained and informed while on the road. There are many different options available, and each has its own set of features. It is important to choose an infotainment system that will meet the needs of the driver and passengers. With the growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the electric vehicle infotainment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Electric vehicles are becoming more popular as consumers look for ways to reduce their environmental impact. Infotainment systems in electric vehicles help drivers stay connected and entertained while on the road.

The global electric vehicle infotainment market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.2% between 2023 and 2032. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the need for advanced infotainment features, and the growing demand for connected car services.

Consumers are adopting electric vehicles more often than ever before. The market is also growing due to the increasing demand for GPS-enabled infotainment devices. The system allows traffic monitoring, mapping, and location tracking functions. This has increased the functionality of this infotainment system. The market is also being driven by the increased use of wireless connectivity and the EV infotainment systems at a low price. In order to increase control and engagement, manufacturers are incorporating integrated centers stacks into their EVs.

The topmost companies in the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Alpine Electronics

Continental AG

Harman International Industries Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

DENSO Corporation

DELPHI Automotive Plc

Pioneer Corporation

JVC Kenwood

Garmin Ltd.

Audi AG

General Motors Corp.

Other Key Players

Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market : Taxonomy

By System Type

Multimedia

Communication Unit

Heads-up Display

Navigation Unit

Rear Seat Entertainment

By Connectivity Type

Cellular

Bluetooth

Wireless

Wired Connectivity

By End-User

HEV

BEV

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment due to the high supply and demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

