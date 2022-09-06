Drainage Bottle Market [+5.8% CAGR] Evolving Opportunities with Medinorm and PAHSCO - Market.us

Drainage Bottle Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2031

The global market for drainage bottles was valued at USD 459.8 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A drainage bottle, also called a wound drainage system, is a medical device that is used to collect fluids from wounds. It consists of a container (usually made of plastic) with a tube that goes into the wound. The other end of the tube is connected to a suction device. The purpose of a drainage bottle is to remove excess fluid from the wound so that it can heal properly. This helps to prevent infection and promotes healing. Drainage bottles are commonly used after surgery, but they can also be used for other types of wounds.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and the rising awareness about wound care are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternative products is expected to restraint market growth during the forecast period. The drainage bottle market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end user, and geography.

Numerous opportunities would be created by the adoption and evolution of Drainage Bottle. The presence of several large-scale companies in Drainage Bottle sector is favouring the global market growth.

The topmost companies in the Global Drainage Bottle Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

PFM Medical, Inc

Jigsaw Medical

Hospitech

Lily Medical Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medinorm

PAHSCO

Rocket Medical Plc

Sterimed Group

Other Key Players

Drainage Bottle Market : Taxonomy

By Application

Chest Drainage

Accel evacuated

Peritoneal Drainage

Urostomy/urinary

Wound drainage

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare

Nursing facilities

Others

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Drainage Bottle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Drainage Bottle due to the high supply and demand for Drainage Bottle supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

