Cloud Backup Market 2022 – 2028 : Increase in demand for public cloud backup solutions in the SMEs

Market Size – USD 2,435.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.10%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud backup market is forecast to reach USD 15.08 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The cloud backup solutions provide a virtual remote server storage for the data and applications of any businesses or individuals. Most organizations opt to back up all the important business and operational data to the cloud to keep them readily available in case of a system failure, outage or any unpleasant disaster. The cloud server backup has been compulsory for most of the organizations for their critical data and a virtual storage server for remote accessibility. The global cloud backup market is growing predominantly as the amount of data is being elevated globally.

The inclination towards digitization across all the industry verticals have been the primary reason the cloud backup solution is earnestly demanded. SMEs are forecasted to contribute remarkably in the forecast period due to a massive adoption of the cloud deployment for their internal data and applications. APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 32.8% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to an increase in the cloud deployment of data in the countries like China, Singapore, and India. North America holds the highest market share of 37.6% in 2018 because of the prodigious rate of deployment of the cloud backup solutions.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2397

Top 10 Profiled in the Cloud Backup Market Report:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon.com

• Barracuda Networks

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

• NetApp

• Acronis International Gmbh

• IBM Corporation

• Efolder

• Datto

• Code42 Software

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Solution

• Service

Type of Backup Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Full Backup

• Incremental

• Differential

• Periodic Backup

• Mirror Backup

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Data Storage

• Data Archiving & Application Hosting

• Cloud Integration & Migration

• Security & Encryption

• Latency & Auto-Scaling

• Support & Maintenance

• Training & Consulting

• Others

Type of Cloud Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Government & Public Sectors

• Retail & E-commerce

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare Sectors

• Manufacturing Industries

• Others

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2397

Key Takeaways of the Cloud Backup Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Cloud Backup industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Cloud Backup Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Cloud Backup Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2397

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.