Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market worth $6.53 Billion by 2030

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market info Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market seg

Global oligonucleotide synthesis, modification, and purification services market is valued at US$ 1.56 billion in 2021, and it is expected to US$ 6.53 billion

Major market players operating in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market include Integrated DNA Technologies, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Kaneka Eurogentec” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market Oligonucleotide Mfg. Type (siRNA, Antisense Oligonucleotides, miRNA, And Other Oligonucleotides), Applications (Research And Diagnostic, Therapeutic, And Contract Manufacturing (OEM)), Operation Scale (Intermediate-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Large-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis, And Small-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis), Therapeutic Areas (Eye Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, And Other Therapeutic Areas), End-users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS),Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS), And Academic Research Institutes) – Future Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue, and Forecast till 2030."

According to the latest research, the global oligonucleotide synthesis, modification, and purification services market is valued at US$ 1.56 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.50% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1293

Short, single-stranded DNA or RNA molecules are referred to as oligonucleotides. Site-directed mutagenesis, sequencing, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) assays, microarrays, and other therapeutic applications are a few of the molecular biology applications that use synthetic DNA or RNA oligonucleotides solid-phase synthesis. For many years, chemically altered oligonucleotides have been the subject of extensive research for developing new antisense and siRNA therapies. To enable the timely production of novel vaccines and medicines, businesses need more sturdy and trustworthy methods for characterizing and monitoring oligonucleotide and mRNA products.

Factors such as the growing demand for custom, high-quality oligos for NGS applications, advancements in synthesis and purification technologies, rising product launches by market players, rising R&D activities in biotechnology companies to improve oligo synthesis and purification processes, high prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, increasing geriatric population, and rising demand for personalized medicines are all driving the market. Furthermore, market participants' expansion of production facilities and initiatives such as collaborations, mergers, and agreements are expected to boost market growth in the coming days. However, high purification costs, difficult manufacturing techniques, oligo-degradation in generic research, and in-house oligonucleotide creation may hinder expanding the global oligonucleotide synthesis, modification, and purification services market.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market over the forecast years. Some primary drivers driving expansion include increased availability of synthesized oligonucleotides, a significant presence of pharma and biotech businesses, increased research outsourcing to CROs, and increased R&D funding and activities. In addition, the Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of improved healthcare infrastructure and the increased use of oligonucleotides in the development of innovative medicinal therapies.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1293

Major market players operating in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market include Integrated DNA Technologies, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Kaneka Eurogentec, LGC Biosearch Technologies, MilliporeSigma, BioSpring, Microsynth, Nitto Denko Avecia, CordenPharma, Eurofins Scientific SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, TriLink Biotechnologies, Bio-synthesis Inc., GeneDesign, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Burkert UK Limited and Almac Group.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2021, TriLink BioTechnologies announced its intention to supply EyeGene, Inc. with the modified nucleoside uridine triphosphate and its CleanCap® mRNA capping procedure for the production of EyeGene's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This collaboration with EyeGene is projected to be the first clinical-stage project to use modified uridine triphosphate of GMP-grade from TriLink that is intended for further processing.

• In June 2021, to create end-to-end processes for challenging oligonucleotide and mRNA products, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated. To create streamlined analytical workflows and reliable fit-for-purpose procedures, this collaboration combines the research expertise of the University of Sheffield with Thermo Fisher's sample preparation, liquid chromatography (LC), mass spectrometry (MS), high-resolution accurate-mass (HRAM), and data interpretation software technologies.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1293

Market Segments

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Oligonucleotide mfg. Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• miRNA

• Antisense Oligonucleotides

• siRNA

• Other Oligonucleotides

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Contract Manufacturing (OEM)

• Research and Diagnostic

• Therapeutic

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Operation Scale, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Intermediate-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

• Large-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

• Small-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Eye Disorders

• Oncological Disorders

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Metabolic Disorders

• Other Therapeutic Areas

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS)

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic Research Institutes

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Europe

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

North America Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Canada

• U.S.

Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market

 To analyze the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 TO get information on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services market industry

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1293

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

 Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

 Global Antibody Purification Services Market