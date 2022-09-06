Hair Care Product Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

Hair Care Product Market

Hair Care Product Market GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2022 - 2027)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global hair care market growth is expected to be 6.6% in the forecast period (2022-2027).

Due to the widespread closures of salons and retail stores, the COVID-19 disaster has significantly impacted the hair care market. This has led to declining sales of many beauty and personal care products worldwide. Due to the pandemic, Beiersdorf AG saw a 1.9% drop in sales for the whole group during the second quarter of 2020.

Due to the closing of salons, consumers in the global market have adopted the do-it-yourself (DIY), beauty care trend. Consumers forged these services due to concerns about physical contact after many beauty salons closed. DIY hair coloring is gaining popularity. This is why Superdrug Stores in Britain saw a 76% increase in haircare category sales (April-May 2020). This includes root touch-up products such as hair dye.

The growth in awareness about the safety and effectiveness of hair care products has led to an increase in their use, which has in turn, helped boost the global hair care market.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report

Henkel Corporation

Procter Gamble

L'Oreal

Unilever

Revelon

Avon Products

Aveda

Neutrogena

Amka Products(Pty)

Combe Incorporated

Worldwide Hair Care Product Market Statistics by Types:

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Hair Oil

Worldwide Hair Care Product Market Outlook by Applications:

Commercial

Household

Some of the major geographies included in this report are:

- North America (the U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

