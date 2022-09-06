Barley Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource
EINPresswire.com/ -- Barley or Hordeum vulgare is a cereal plant that belongs to the grass family named Poaceae and is an edible grain. This cereal can be cultivated in a various kind of environments and is the fourth major grown grain crop in the world, following wheat, rice, and corn. Although barley is predominantly grown as a fodder for animals and as a supply of malt in the production of alcoholic based beverages, particularly beer, it is also normally utilised in soups, breads, stews, and health commodities. The recognition of barley as a raw material is impacting the barley prices around the globe.
Barley provides multiple health benefits such as nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber, sodium, and potassium. In addition, this cereal plant is adjustable to a larger scale or variety of climates as compared to other cereals, together with various types suitable for moderated and semi-tropical regions or zones. While barley grows well within a period of 90 days during its production seasons, however, it has the capability to develop and ripen quickly relatively to other cereals.
The worldwide leading barley producing countries are Russia, France, Germany, Canada, Ukraine, and Australia.
Key Details About the Barley Price Trend:
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Barley price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The Barley price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Barley Price Trend:
Industrial uses impacting Barley price trend primarily include animal feed, brewing, malting, and distilling as well as cereal-based food products. Besides, the global popularity for renewable energy has resulted in the moderate usage of barley grain to produce biofuels.
Key Market Players:
• Crisp Malt
• Grain Millers, Inc.
• Fornazor International Inc.
• Imperial Malts Limited
• DHN International
News and Events:
• August 10, 2022 – GrainCorp, on August 10, updated its management for revenues in an ASX filing for the 12 months that would end on September 30, 2022, to USD 680 to USD 730 million.
• May 15, 2022 – there was a launch of Soufflet Malt Ethiopia by Invivo Group which is at the Bole Lemi industrial park in the suburbs of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. It is reported that this will be an investment of EURO 60 million and is projected to generate hundreds of openings or vacancies.
