3D Food Printing Market, Share, Price, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Key Players Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global 3D Food Printing Market to be Driven by Developments in the Commercial Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Food Printing Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D food printing market, assessing the market based on its segments like food products, ingredients, technologies, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 18.2 %
Strong investment in the healthcare market is driving demand for 3D food printing. 3D food printers create foods rich in specific nutrients that are simpler to chew and swallow for the elderly, making it convenient to eat for patients. The growing awareness among food innovators of the need to update food processing technologies is one factor that is driving the demand for 3D food printing.
The rising food sector, the demand for customised nutrient-based food products, and worldwide food safety and development concerns are all driving the 3D food printing market forward. Manufacturers are introducing innovative 3D food printers for indulgence applications like chocolates, confectioneries, and pancakes, resulting in growing demand for 3D food printers on a global scale, both commercially and domestically.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
3D food printing is a 3D printing technology innovation that prepares a meal through an automated additive process. The benefits of 3D printing include the ability to customise meals according to personal preferences and needs, as well as the ability to create unique dining experiences with textures, fresh flavours, and shapes that are also healthy.
On the basis of food products, the market is segmented into:
Chocolate and Confectionary
Bakery
Meat and Seafood
Others
The market is divided on the basis of ingredients into:
Dough
Fruits and Vegetable
Proteins
Sauces
Carbohydrates
Others
The market is segmented by technology into:
Hot Air Sintering
Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)
Binder Jetting
Others
The market is categorised on the basis of application into:
Restaurants
Residential
Bakery Stores
Hospitals
Others
The regional markets for the product include:
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market for 3D food printing is being propelled by the advent of modernised 3D printed food in the healthcare business. This industry is also being pushed by increasing awareness among food innovators of the need to m odernise food processing technology. In the forecast period, increased investments in research and development by major companies, and new market launches for novel food products, is expected to provide new opportunities for the 3D food printing market. The growing business food trade, and the 3D printers’ capacity to make food in a simple and time-saving manner, are propelling the sector forward. The existence of significant 3D food printing enterprises in North America is assisting the regional market expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Natural Machines Iberia, S.L., Systems & Materials Research Corporation, Byflow B.V., and Procusini, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
