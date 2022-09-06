Frankfurt Book Fair includes Mary Beal's "A Force to Reckon With" Among the List of Great Deals to Buy
Luella Campbell Beal was an outstanding role model for not only her children but for many others as well.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt Book Fair once again opens its doors to book lovers globally. With this, another set of excellent books will be part of this annual fair. Books touch hearts and bring joy to readers. These word-hungry enthusiasts have been looking forward to the most significant book fair existing. With all the great books present these days, it’s wise to keep a list of all the books you want to prioritize. Readers of your favorite authors, books with great reviews from influencers and enthusiasts, premium books to discover, and plenty more must-haves will be there, including A Force to Reckon With.
Mary Beal is one of the names to look for during the book fair! Her book is a beautiful memoir of a mother’s strength between ages. A Force to Reckon With is Mary Beal’s soft way of honoring her mother Luella Campbell Beal. This book stands as an inspiration to many and uplifts all mothers out there. Mothers carry the light of every living being and it’s paramount to celebrate their existence in the kindest and most genuine ways possible. Mary Beal presents her breath-taking work at the Frankfurt Book Fair and should be on top of your list.
The book tells the story of Luella whose journey for eleven decades is made special in every step. She made life appear so beautiful despite the challenges and rough roads she had to take. However, Luella aged gracefully like fine wine. Why should you keep an eye for this book? Simply because it’s a comforting and brilliant work of art. The experience you will get from it brings you feeling at home within the pages. A good way to get to know the book and the artist behind it is to check out several videos that are dedicated to introducing the book and the author. The book trailer is found on YouTube sharing a glimpse of what the book is all about (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTsT49YeYoI&authuser=0).
In Mary Beal’s interview with Sowega FPV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrD5ixHSHuY), she mentions that she was inspired to create a book about her biological mother because according to her, “She (Luella) was just an interesting person with a lot of determination, a lot of expectations; she was just different”. As you go through with the book, you will be fascinated with the kind of woman Luella is — she is way more than what meets the eye. Of course, the maker of this masterpiece, Mary, is not just an author but also “many things” as what Zondra mentioned in the opening of her show as she introduced Mary Beal. A mother and daughter share greatness beyond reality. The interview with ZondraTv can be seen on their official website (https://watch.zondratv.com/program-group/program/2b0ee70a49493ece0fcee8e264e54907). These videos help grasp the meaningful story behind the creation of the book, the main character of the book, and the writer of the book. After checking these videos out, you’ll surely want to purchase the book during the bazaar and be inspired by the chronicle of strength in the shape of Luella.
Be on the lookout for Mary Beal’s “A Force to Reckon With” from October 19th to 23rd, 2022. Prepare your hearts for a spectacular read.
Mary Beal Book Author Review