Tech Sector Growth Demands Dedicated Service for IT Professionals: New Job Marketplace Tool, The Loop Factor, to Launch
The Loop Factor will give job seekers access to millions of employment opportunities from verified employers in one simple search.
I've worked tirelessly and remain committed to deploying the next generation technology, The Loop Factor App that supports IT professionals in their job search.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects more than 100K new jobs in the tech sector this year alone, and for job seekers, that’s excellent news. As technology advances, so does the need for qualified IT professionals. That’s why Sherica Cheek, an IT professional with decades of experience, is launching The Loop Factor, a job marketplace built for IT professionals and the employers who need to find them.
The Loop Factor will give job seekers access to millions of employment opportunities from verified employers in one simple search. The Loop Factor’s IT Career Marketplace App will focus on recruiting diverse and inclusive professionals. While bridging the divide between significant companies' needs and smaller businesses seeking professionals in the tech sector, The Loop Factor will also display a highly sophisticated UX to make the app more engaging and easier to use. The website and app will make job searching for IT professionals more efficient by putting job seekers first in allowing them to search hundreds of listings without attracting unqualified candidates. An essential aspect of The Loop Factor’s interface is determining candidates’ overall value so that employers can be assured that they are only recruiting viable candidates to fit their needs.
The CEO and Founder of The Loop Factor aim to assure that no qualified IT professional is left searching in a marketplace inundated with opportunities. She believes that the growth of the field and low unemployment rate convey an innate need for more dedicated services to those working in computer science, cybersecurity, and generalized IT fields.
“Part of growing the industry involves attracting and retaining top talent. I've worked tirelessly and remain committed to deploying the next generation technology, The Loop Factor App that supports IT professionals in their job search.”
Cheek says that the mission of The Loop Factor is to help drive the growth and success of the information technology industry by researching and addressing current industry challenges and trends while taking an innovative approach to solving current and future concerns. Using the app will simplify job searching and help to deliver analytics for companies seeking the best and brightest in IT. One of the fastest growing areas of the IT industry is Cybersecurity, with record numbers of employers seeking highly qualified candidates in a competitive global marketplace.
The Loop Factor is in the final stages of testing and is set to launch in mid-September. It will be available in the Apple and Google Play stores when testing is completed. The Loop Factor’s website will establish and host resources for professionals and job seekers. It is scheduled to go live in tandem with the mobile applications in mid-September.
About the Founder of The Loop Factor
Sherica Cheek is an Information Technology Executive that specializes in Computer Forensics. Her career spans 25+ years and encompasses various IT and IT Security roles and a decade of experience in the Managed Services space. Cheek’s work focuses on helping organizations achieve information security resilience through effective and efficient combinations of people, process, and technology; as well as influencing the rapid transformation and market value of high-growth, disruptive technologies through market research and education, thought leadership, and evangelism, product messaging, competitive differentiation, and roadmap guidance.
