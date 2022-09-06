Locus Performance Ingredients Enters EU Surfactants Market with Sophorolipid REACH Registrations
Two lines of novel sophorolipid biosurfactants, developed by Locus Performance Ingredients, are now REACH registered with the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).
The REACH registrations encompass our full range of sophorolipids, allowing product formulators to use the complete lines of lactonic and linear sophorolipids and customize them to meet their needs.”SOLON, OHIO, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Ronald Lieffering, Locus Performance Ingredients, Vice President, EMEA
• Locus Performance Ingredients’ full lines of Ferma® and Amphi™ lactonic and linear sophorolipid biosurfactants have REACH registrations from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)
• REACH registration clears the way for entry into the EU specialty chemicals marketplace, through distribution from both Locus PI and Dow
• The multifunctional biosurfactant ingredients improve performance and sustainability in personal care, household and industrial product formulations
• 35-year industry veteran Ronald Lieffering has joined the Locus PI team to lead our European expansion
The European expansion of Locus PI’s sophorolipids will be driven by industry expert, Ronald Lieffering. Lieffering has 35+ years of strong international business management and development experience in specialty and commodity chemicals—including a published patent. His impressive resume includes R&D and leadership roles at top specialty chemical companies. Based in the Netherlands, Lieffering will act as Locus PI’s vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
“The specialty chemical market is rapidly evolving towards more sustainable offerings, and green chemistries like biosurfactants are the future,” said Lieffering. “Locus Performance Ingredients’ sophorolipids have unmatched multifunctionality and impressive mechanisms of action. They are a true game-changer for clean-label formulations across all CPG and industrial formulations throughout Europe, and the rest of the world.”
REACH Sophorolipids Help EU Formulators Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable Ingredients
According to a Forrester survey, more than 50% of adult Europeans agree that it is worth paying more for sustainable or environmentally friendly products. Locus PI helps product formulators meet these demands by providing two diverse lines of biosurfactants—Amphi™ and Ferma®—that are USDA-certified for having 100% biobased, renewable content. They are also non-GMO, palm oil free and readily biodegradable. All Locus PI biosurfactants are produced using a fermentation process with a near-zero carbon footprint for superior environmental benefits.
Locus PI’s sophorolipids (SLP) belong to the glycolipid class of biosurfactants and provide unique multifunctionality benefits to formulators. They enhance performance at minimal usage rates to keep formulation costs low and reduce formulation complexity. These properties, along with their compatibility with a variety of surfactants, provide unique performance in a wide array of product formulations, including personal care, home care, cleaning and industrial applications.
Locus PI’s REACH registrations include both the lactonic and linear versions of the sophorolipids. This offers formulators the ability to create unique blends to meet their formulation needs.
“The REACH registrations encompass our full range of sophorolipids,” Lieffering said. “This allows product formulators to use Locus Performance Ingredients’ complete lines of lactonic and linear sophorolipids, and customize them to meet their needs in a wide variety of applications.”
What is REACH Regulation?
The Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation was adopted to protect human health and the environment from harmful chemicals. REACH regulation applies to chemicals used in industrial processes as well as products used directly by consumers, including cleaning supplies and paints.
According to a 2021 study by ECHA, the annual estimated advantages of REACH restrictions included more than €2.1 billion per year of health benefits, reduced risk of exposure to hazardous chemicals to at least 7 million Europeans and prevention of the release of over 95,000 metric tons of environmentally harmful substances.
For more information on Locus Performance Ingredients’ high-performance line of REACH-registered biosurfactants and international availability, visit LocusPI.com.
About Locus Performance Ingredients®
Locus Performance Ingredients® (Locus PI) is a green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in CPG and industrial markets. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% biobased and GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65 chemicals such as 1,4-dioxane, ethylene oxide, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each biosurfactant is tailored for use in a multitude of applications, with lower usage rates, better performance and a near zero carbon footprint. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.
