Eswatini National Day  

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincerest congratulations to the people of Eswatini on the 54th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

Independence Day is an important occasion to reflect on and celebrate the values that unite a nation.  As Eswatini continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and heal from a period of unprecedented unrest, the United States remains committed to partnering with you in solidarity, support, and mutual respect.  Our actions are guided by our shared core values.  We underscore the importance of an inclusive, national dialogue that demonstrates respect for human rights, including freedom of expression, rule of law, and accountability.

As you mark your Independence Day, we join you in celebration – reflecting on our joint efforts and shared successes in health, security, and prosperity.  We look forward to free and fair elections in 2023 and supporting Eswatini’s efforts to chart a peaceful path forward through continued collaboration.

