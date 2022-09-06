Execweb On a Mission to Bridge the Gaps in The Sales Process and Collaboration Between Security Practitioners and Cybersecurity Vendors

Execweb is a cybersecurity exclusive executive network comprised of over 400 security practitioners founded to streamline the business collaboration (sales process) between security practitioners and cybersecurity vendors through authentic 1:1 virtual meeting and virtual roundtables on-demand.

With the advent of digital technologies came a surge of cyberattacks, as well as a troubling increase in the number of malicious actors. The market has seen an influx of aspiring cybersecurity start-ups and fresh brands, all of which are facing a series of difficulties attaining relevancy among the established competition. Currently, there are more than 3,000 cybersecurity vendors in the United States alone.

Execweb is an exclusive cybersecurity executive network that was founded to help cybersecurity vendors not only get advice and insights from some of the most experienced CISOs in the US but also to more efficiently collaborate and nurture deeper business relationships with relevant security practitioners. Execweb is NOT just another expert network, its purpose is focused on streamlining the actual sales process between security vendors and security practitioners.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Execweb’s primary goal is to unite cybersecurity practitioners and vendors in a battle against malicious actors by streamlining communication and enabling them to effortlessly work on common projects, stating the following:

“Our mission is to fix the broken collaboration between security practitioners and cybersecurity vendors. We are transitioning the collaboration model from traditional “hunting” approach to a more genuine “farming” approach where both security vendors and practitioners focus on long-term business relationships. There is an undeniable shared responsibility against the common enemy, the hackers,” said Execweb’s spokesperson.

The numbers of cybersecurity attacks and breaches in 2022 are alarming, to say the very least. According to data sourced from IT Governance, it is estimated that over 49,000,000 compromised records and 77 security incidents were discovered in the US in Q2 2022 and that trend is only expected to grow.

Execweb’s goal is to empower cybersecurity vendors with the tools required to reach, connect, and ultimately partner with the most competent and experienced security practitioners in the market.

To achieve its mission, Execweb facilitates 1:1 virtual meetings and virtual roundtable (details available upon reviewing the services page) enabling its clients to build safe, mutually beneficial business partnerships one meeting and/or virtual roundtable at a time.

In addition to providing access to its exclusive network of 400+ security practitioners, Execweb also provides valuable content to its clients on the most effective means of approaching and forming business relationships with potential partners, stating the following:

“CISOs get thousands of messages and emails and it becomes very difficult for them to cut the clutter and extract potential vendors that they really want to connect with. No matter which channel you use to approach CISO executive networks, your message should always stand out. Make sure your message is clear, relevant, and to the point,” said Execweb’s spokesperson.

Execweb is headquartered in New York City and boasts an exclusive network of over 400 security practitioners that have on average 20 years of experience and represent Fortune 500 and SME companies. As the cybersecurity executive network, Execweb strives to continue providing exemplary quality services with the mission to fix the currently broken collaboration between security vendors and security practitioners.

