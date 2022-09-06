Voting Is Now Open for First ‘Face of Horror’ Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of horror enthusiasts will compete for a cash prize, photoshoot with horror legend Kane Hodder, and a two-page spread in Rue Morgue Magazine
The search is on for the biggest horror aficionado in the world. Tens of thousands of men and women are angling for the title of ‘Face of Horror.’
Genre fans around the world are competing for the grand prize of $13,000, an exclusive photoshoot with actor and stuntman Kane Hodder, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, film location from Silence of the Lambs, and a two-page spread in multinational horror publication, Rue Morgue Magazine. The prize winner will also be eligible for a walk-on role in an independent film by filmmaker Jim Vendiola, who also hosts the competition.
Entrants will compete against others in their groups in the bracket-style tournament, where they advance via a public voting system. As the Competition progresses, competitors will gain access to videos and exclusive content.
“We are thrilled with the level of energy and engagement from our entrants. It’s humbling. The Competition was built by fans, for fans, and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” said an executive with Face of Horror.
Beyond the thrills and chills, Face of Horror is also out to do good. At the conclusion of the Competition, a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to the B+ Foundation, a charity with the mission of providing financial assistance to families, funding childhood cancer research, bringing awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spreading positivity!
Visit faceofhorror.org to register today for a chance to be the very first Face of Horror.
Support @ Face of Horror
