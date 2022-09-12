Fuelarts Art+Tech & NFT Startups Report H1 2022 is about to be released

ART+TECH & NFT STARTUPS REPORT H1 2022 by FUELARTS ART+TECH & NFT STARTUPS REPORT 2022 _ Investor Universe ART+TECH & NFT STARTUPS REPORT 2022 _ Geographical Spread

FUELARTS is releasing its second Report, dedicated to H1 2022 and the investments that Art Tech and NFT startups have received within this period.

The latest report by Fuelarts intends to support the market and its representatives by presenting the current state of the market and revealing positive investment trends in the Art+Tech & NFT sector.” — Denis Belkevich, General Partner, FUELARTS