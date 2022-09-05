Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drink Holder for Folding Chairs (OCM-1515)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved beverage holder for a folding chair to help keep a drink cold during outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented the GEL CUP COOLER INSERT. My design would prevent drinks from becoming warm and unappealing before they're consumed."

The patent-pending invention helps to keep a beverage cold within a folding chair's cup holder. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional beverage holders. As a result, it ensures that the drink remains cool and refreshing and it helps to prevent beverage waste. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, beach/lake goers, campers, picnickers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1515, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

