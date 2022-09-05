Get Peace of Mind with INDICAID® – a fast, reliable, and affordable COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test that Detects the Omicron Subvariants

PHASE Scientific's INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test allows self-testing anytime, anywhere.

On September 2nd, 2022, the US Government announced the suspension of the free COVID-19 at-home test program.

What it matters

Consumers are now responsible for paying. However, there are still options when it comes to free COVID-19 at-home rapid tests, including:

- Insurance reimbursements

- Purchase COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with HSA/FSA accounts

- Utilizing a free testing site

According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – when it comes to insurance reimbursements:

“The test will either be free directly at the point of sale, if your health plan provides for direct coverage, or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt if you need to submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement. If your plan has set up a network of preferred providers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense, you can still obtain tests from other retailers outside that network. Insurance companies are required to reimburse you at a rate of up to $12 per individual test (or the cost of the test, if less than $12).”

Find out more about the COVID-19 testing and insurance reimbursements here.

Why are COVID-19 home test kits necessary

The US FDA recommends having COVID-19 rapid antigen tests readily available. As a precautionary measure following a negative result on any at-home COVID-19 antigen test, the FDA is also urging individuals to conduct repeated tests to help reduce the possibility of a false negative result indicating an infection and to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus unknowingly.

At-home rapid antigen testing is a quick, easy, and accurate way to know a COVID-19 status. Stocking up on tests in advance is advantageous in order to avoid running to the store or to a testing site at the last minute. For those who cannot use insurance reimbursements or HSA/FSA accounts, buying tests directly - whether online or in-store - may be the fastest and most convenient option.

INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test

- Approved for use of 2 years and up (ages 2-14 to be administered by an adult)

- FDA EUA authorized

- 93.4% overall accuracy

- Able to detect COVID-19 virus variants (incl. Delta & Omicron)

- Result in 20 minutes

- HSA/FSA eligible

INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test allows self-testing anytime and anywhere to detect the presence of antigens found in or on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is recognized in more than 30 countries, and 45+ million tests have been sold worldwide.

