Black August Art Sale Event Extended Through Oct. 10th

(L) Black August - Los Angeles (2016), Ink on paper, American prisoner artist Donald "C-Note"Hooker

The Black August Art Sale Event has been extended until October 10th, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 10th represents the 10-year anniversary of the Agreement to End All Hostilities (AEAH). The agreement implemented on October 10th, 2012, is the most significant domestic peace accord in U.S. history. It represents a race truce inside the California prison system amongst non-protective custody prisoners. It led the way for California to end long-term solitary confinement and to be aggressive in providing rehabilitative services.

In the spirit of the late August, widely disseminated pronouncement that Black August is now to be considered the Black History Month Alternative for Freedom fighters, California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker has elected to extend his 96% off offer on his first political work of art, Black August - Los Angeles from $5,000 per wall print, to $200.

Black August - Los Angeles is the most significant Black August artwork to come out of the U.S. prison system. Listed in Wikimedia's Black Cultural Archives, Black August - Los Angeles is one of only 12 Works in Wikimedia's extensive catalog of Works to receive this designation.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to inexpensively own this print by the world's most prolific prisoner artist, and most important Emerging artists in the last 5 years.

https://black-august.pixels.com/

