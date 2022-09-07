Nethopper Brings Industry’s First Multi-Cluster ArgoCD GitOps As a Service to ArgoCon 2022
Deploying production applications on Kubernetes (is) best done with robotic automation, and ArgoCD is the perfect Kubernetes robot”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) platform as a service, today announced it will sponsor and exhibit at ArgoCon 2022, which will take place September 19-21, 2022, in Mountain View, CA. Chris Munford, founder and CEO of Nethopper, alongside Steve Libbey, Vice President, will be onsite, answering questions on its KAOps platform’s integrated stack of software, which includes the recently launched industry’s first Multi-Cluster ArgoCD GitOps as a service. Nethopper is a platinum sponsor of ArgoCon 2022 and also a silver member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
DevOps teams need to release applications and updates quickly and easily. This is why the industry is transitioning from monolithic applications to microservices packaged in containers, and why Kubernetes has exploded in popularity, as the leading container management platform technology. One challenge is that today’s applications have hundreds of containers that need to be continuously delivered across sites, clusters, regions, or networks – and the scale and complexity can quickly overwhelm DevOps teams without the tools to easily manage this complexity.
CNCF’s Intuit-developed ArgoCD is a declarative GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes that follows the GitOps pattern of using Git repositories as the source of truth for defining the desired application state. With its auditable and automated application deployment and lifecycle management, ArgoCD increases developer efficiency and agility, without compromising security.
“If your teams are deploying production applications on Kubernetes by hand using the CLI (kubectl), then they are probably doing it wrong. This task needs to be done perfectly and repeatedly for your application to succeed. In fact, this task is best done with robotic automation, and ArgoCD is the perfect Kubernetes robot. It gives your teams all the control and precision they need, without the human error,” said Chris Munford. “However, ArgoCD, like most open source software, is not complete right out of the box. Many enterprises are forced to hire yet another team of experts to install, customize, operate and support ArgoCD. Nethopper helps enterprises save much of this effort, while giving their existing staff the support they need to become ArgoCD experts,” he said. “With our ArgoCD as a Service offering, we not only host, install, secure, and support ArgoCD, we also help application operations teams attach their remote clusters and GitHub repos securely,” he added.
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc.
