Miami Web Fest Refreshes the Festival Scene, Sept. 29 - Oct. 2, with Its Film-Business-Show Focus

Miami, FL September 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Miami Web Fest, “the film festival for web series,” returns for its 8th edition to Miami and the beaches with an expanded focus; to showcase the most cutting-edge digital content in the world while helping independent filmmakers and film enthusiasts better understand how to achieve commercial success in the arts.

Founded in 2014, and already considered a Top 5 web series festival globally, Miami Web Fest further distinguishes itself by adding a new film market to its robust 2022 lineup of screenings, niche panels, workshops, master classes, fireside chats and unforgettable Miami nightly parties - all carefully curated experiences, designed to showcase the best of Indie episodic content against the backdrop of Miami’s pulsating Food & Entertainment landscape.

A work-play environment, the annual event attracts an international audience to Miami’s vast, multicultural community of filmmakers and film enthusiasts. Miami Web Fest allows the general public to see independently produced shows before they are discovered by major television networks and media entities. 2022’s film market addition brings Film Distributors, and Hollywood Executives from prestigious organizations including Michelle Alban of Paramount, Erica Barrabi of Maverick Entertainment, and others. The event is a refreshed “speed dating” face to face business opportunity for filmmakers. A number of Miami Web Fest alums have already found commercial success through distribution and acquisition deals.

“The Business of Film” theme highlights insider tips to develop high quality productions, the “business” of professional marketing and communication to help independent creators improve their opportunities to achieve commercial success, nightly entertainment and a world-class Red-Carpet Awards Show. Filmmaker/Miami Web Fest founder, Bryan G Thompson says the vision of the festival is to expand the approach to how independent films and web series are developed. “Often, creatives are so focused on producing quality content that they can overlook the fact that they are also entrepreneurs trying to sell a product or service to highly sophisticated buyers.”

This edition, Sept 29-Oct 2, showcases both in-person local events and online experiences for worldwide audiences. Locations include the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, The Wolfsonian Museum in South Beach, Rooftop Bar at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on South Beach, and Toe Jam Backlot in Wynwood. Celebrity appearances and performances will include; Dada 5000, former mixed martial artist and internet celebrity with his no holds barred street fight videos, and the MTV award-winning house and dance music singer and songwriter Crystal Waters, best known for her 1990s dance hits "Gypsy Woman" and "100% Pure Love," DJ Pabanor, Kingnyne, Jessi Campo, U4riah, Day Ja La Joba, Lindsay J, El Chico Bom Bom, DJ Steva, Max Herrera, and Shalo. Keynote speaker for the awards ceremony is Paramount’s Susana Sala, Chief Operating Officer for Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

For more information, go to Eventbrite or www.miamiwebfest.com.

