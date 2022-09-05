Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,845 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cobweb Cleaning Tool (MHO-139)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a safe and convenient way to remove cobwebs and dust from walls, ceilings and other high areas," said an inventor, from Houghton Lake, Mich., "so I invented the COBWEB CLEANER. My design would eliminate the need to reach, strain or stand on a step stool."

The invention provides an effective means of removing cobwebs and dust from hard-to-reach areas while leaving a fresh smelling scent. In doing so, it offers an efficient alternative to manual cleaning tools and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used to safely clean high ceilings, walls, corners, etc. Additional features would provide added safety for users around the house in case of an emergency. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it can be produced in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-cobweb-cleaning-tool-mho-139-301617383.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cobweb Cleaning Tool (MHO-139)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.