Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,745 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Creative Personalized Purse (NPL-362)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a very creative person and I wanted others to be able to express themselves by being able to personalize their own bag," said an inventor from Naples, Fla., "so I invented AURORA'S DREAM."

The invention allows individuals to employ their creativity to produce a personalized accessory. They can express themselves to produce a work of art that may be quite a conversation piece. A vast array of materials could be used to create endless designs that are ornate in appearance and fashionable. The purse is easy to complete, fun, and entertaining. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-creative-personalized-purse--npl-362-301617386.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Creative Personalized Purse (NPL-362)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.