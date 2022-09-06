DeTech Poised To Revolutionize Cryogenic Asset Protection in IVF, Biotechnology, & Pharmaceutical With Patented Solution

Leveraging predictive analytics to maximize our patented sensor array At Another Level Of Monitoring Tank Levels at you fingertips

DeTech developed the first cryogenic tank monitoring solution with fault tolerance down to the sensor level. It will revolutionize mobile LN2 asset protection.

We are proud to provide the Industry peace mind. Knowing valuable eggs, embryos, specimens and other irreplaceable research has the best available protection with DeTech's industry first features.” — Mark Langley, CEO / co-founder

HEBRON, CONNECTICUT , USA, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid nitrogen is instrumental in the preservation of invaluable products and research. The existing Conventional monitoring solutions are far from ideal. The industries that DeTech has focused its solution on became painfully aware of this fact following the 2018 incidents resulted in the tragic loss of thousands of specimens and multiple lawsuits. DeTech has developed a solution that will transform the way cryogenic storage assets are monitored and protected in the future. Through an array of close proximity sensors, DeTech’s patented solution employees state-of-the-art technology that has resulted in our exclusive industry-first features of protection:* Industry first predictive analytics for LN2 consumption. (Monitor your cost of usage)* Industry first app based QR code container condition view. (IOS and Android)* Industry first, automated tank fill notification, email, text. (Sticking of tank contents no longer needed)Provides ROI from day one of installation. (web based ROI calculator)* Industry first, automated tank fill audit trail reporting.* Industry first, audit of LN2 usage amounts per tank / monthly / yearly consumption.* Industry first, unauthorized additional weight alert notification of items placed on tank. Prevents delayed refill alerts.* Real-time monitoring - cloud-based dashboard and app-based interface. (iOS and Android)* 3 to 5 second latent fill Mode - minimizes the chance of LN2 spill-over causing thermal stress to outside of tanks and vacuum O-ring seal.Minimizing tank stress and optimizing tank viability. Minimizing waste of LN2 enhancing safety protocol.* Industry first watchdog sensor level alert notification - provides local audible alarms at the sensor level and the ability to integrate with anyexisting BMS and or monitored alarm systems to ensure notifications reach end users if cloud communication is lost.* Up to 6 independent telemetry points. IE. exterior surface temperature, proximity humidity sensors with enhanced weight-based telemetry andmore.“Our solution not only meets the College of American Pathologists’ protocol requirements but also has additional layers of protection that no other product in the industry can offer. It’s a first, and we are very proud to finally be able to provide consumers and labs with the peace of mind that their valuable eggs embryos, specimens, and other irreplaceable research samples demand. This is truly unparalleled protection,” said Mark Langley, CEO and co-founder of DeTech.About DeTech: DeTech is a Connecticut based cryogenic technology company that was founded by Mark and Ric Langley after two catastrophic storage containment failures occurred within the IVF industry in 2018. Having extensive experience in this field, the founders set out to identify the deficiencies that caused these failures and create a better asset protection system. Because of our unique patented solution and the projected growth of the LN2 industry as quoted in Market-Watch DeTech seeks strategic alliances with industry leaders in asset protection in order to keep pace with the projected demand for our superior approach.DeTech will be showcasing its liquid nitrogen (LN2) monitoring solution at the ASRM (Advanced Study For Reproductive Medicine) Scientific Congress & Expo in Anaheim, California from 24 - 26 of October ~ Booth #1441

A detailed view of our patented fill feature function that eliminates the need to ever have to stick your tanks again.