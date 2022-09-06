Cell Therapy Market | Growth Opportunities and Industry Development Analysis By 2027

Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type, Therapy Type, Therapeutic Area, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type, Therapy Type, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,"The global cell therapy market accounted for $7,754.89 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $48,115.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell therapy is a technology, which relies on replacing diseased or dysfunctional cells with healthy functioning ones. Cells mainly used for such advanced therapies are stem cells, owing to their ability to differentiate into specific cells required for repairing damaged or defective tissues or cells. Moreover, cell therapy finds its application in development of regenerative medicines, which is a multidisciplinary area aimed at maintenance, improvement, or restoration of cells, tissues, or organ functioning, using methods mainly related to cell therapy.

Rise in demand for oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials is the major factor expected to drive growth of the global cell therapy market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for advanced cell therapy, owing to its affordability and sustainability is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the global market. Moreover, increase in government investments in cell-based research therapy for lifestyle diseases such as diabetes is also estimated to drive growth of the cell therapy market during the forecast period.

However, certain pharmacological and manufacturing issues and regulatory hurdles hamper demand for cell therapy and restrain growth of the target market. On the contrary, increase in adoption of cell therapy technologies in developing countries is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the global cell therapy market.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America generated the highest share in 2019, holding around half of the global cell therapy market. Huge amount of funding by governments and private firms for clinical trials boosts the market growth in the province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027. Presence of large untapped opportunities such as expanding healthcare budgets and increase in disposable income of people in the region drive the market growth.

Major Key Players -

Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for cells, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., Mesoblast Ltd., and Medipost Co., Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study -

Depending on cell type, the stem cell segment held 56.6% share in the global market in 2019.

By therapy type, the allogenic segment accounted for the largest cell therapy market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the academic and research institutes segment held 65.8% share in the global cell therapy market in 2019.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the malignancies segment held 48.5% share in the global cell therapy market in 2019

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.

