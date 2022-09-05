Strategic appointment signals Latus Health’s ambitions to disrupt the corporate health sector
UK Occupational Health company makes a new board level appointment in the form of award winning Marketing Director, Calvin Innes.HULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latus Health, who recently announced their ambitious growth plans for 2023, expanding their team to 400 employees, have appointed Calvin Innes as their new Marketing Director in a move that signals the company’s intent to disrupt the corporate health sector.
The multi award winning marketer brings more than two decades of experience to the table, having previously worked with a number of UK agencies, as well as running his own agency for almost a decade. Innes has gained a reputation for creating high impact campaigns that have generated hundreds of millions of impressions, and coverage around the world, including his involvement in the media launch of the world’s first paper wine bottle, Frugal Bottle.
Jack Latus, Managing Director of Latus Health says, “We’re delighted to have Cal join our team. We are always looking for people who back themselves to make big plays and Cal’s experience and expertise in running attention grabbing campaigns fits Latus perfectly as a disrupter brand within the occupational health industry. Having Cal onboard will help us to get our message to more people and only strengthens our mission to change employer mindset towards health at work.”
A recent recipient of a Drum Award for outdoor marketing, and a former TED speaker, Calvin Innes is well versed in creating high impact and disruptive campaigns for clients. As he explains, his move to Latus Health is an opportunity to do the same in a rapidly growing B2B sector.
“My whole career has been based on making moves that allow me to create real impact. Whether that’s been agency side or for private organizations, the aim has always been the same… to make a big noise, and to ultimately drive revenue and engagement. Latus is an exciting company on a rapid growth trajectory. The opportunity to become part of their journey and help shape their brand voice is something I’m hugely excited about.”
Innes is the latest in a number of high profile appointments for Latus Health in recent months. This includes recruiting an advisory board of highly experienced doctors, and specialists who are helping to bring the vision of the company to fruition, as it looks to create the world’s first fully remote, digitally led occupational healthcare solution.
