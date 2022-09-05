Muscle-X Launches its Rare NFTs Along With Gaming & Staking Functionality

Muscle-X, a Play-2-Earn game launches its rare NFTs along with gaming, staking & lottery functionality

/EIN News/ -- The Haque, Netherlands, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle-X, a Play-2-Earn game launches its rare NFTs along with gaming, staking & lottery functionality. With all the new projects launching each week, Muscle-X is here to be that 1 project that delivers an all-round token! The idea of making money through gaming and staking NFT’s and/or tokens sounds amazing. This means Muscle-X is a Play-2-Earn, Stake-2-Earn and a Lottery-2-Earn project!

X-GAME

Muscle-X is the Play-2-Earn game consisting of the verse that unites realities from different NFT worlds at one arena where every player fights to enhance their power and size - literally.

The game players will first select the arena and fight to increase their muscle size and valuable assets which can be transferred into monetary benefits later on meaning that users will get returns on their time and investments! Users can also level up their NFT’s and boost their battle capabilities.

X-LOTTERY

The Muscle-X team has developed a online lottery platform, users can use this by paying in Muscle-X tokens.

There will be 3 game modes. The names speak for itself.





Wheel of Fortune Weekly lottery, the users will need to buy tickets for this game mode. The Slot.





X-STAKING

Users can earn a stable income staking NFT’s and/or the native token!. There will be 4 tiers for the token staking pool with each their own:





X-Tier: Lock up time is 30 days, user can not unstake in these 30 days.

Gold-Tier: Lock up time is 21 days, user can unstake at any time but will get taxed.

Silver-Tier: Lock up time is 14 days, user can unstake at any time but will get taxed.

Bronze-Tier: Lock up time is 7 days, user can unstake at any time but will get taxed.





There may be a need to refill the staking balance, that is if someone wants to stake more tokens. If they wish to change their tier, they have to unstake all their tokens and then stake with the new tier. Each time a user stakes, the rewards will be accumulated in the contract and a time reset will be done, hence the contract will start counting number of days staked from 0 again BUT the rewards earned will be stored in the contract automatically!

The APY will be changed as the Muscle-X team will see what fits the project the best in order to stay sustainable.

For NFT staking information will be released in the near future.

TOKENOMICS AND TAXES

The total supply is 100 million.

The buy and sell tax both will be 5% and will be lowered in days after the Pancakeswap launch. First there will be held a fair launch on Pinksale.

SECURITY

The founder of the project is a long time BSC investor and is known in the space, also he is doxxed! There is also a KYC with Pinksale, a contract audit with CertiK and a SAFU badge by Pinksale. The contract dev for the project is Trynos.

To learn more about Muscle-X visit www.musclex.app

Telegram: https://t.me/MuscleXOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MuscleXOfficial/

Certik: https://www.certik.com/projects/musclex

Website: https://www.musclex.app/

Medium: https://medium.com/@support_1432/

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Danoesch Ghaeli

Company: Muscle-X

Email: support@musclex.app

Location : The Haque, Netherlands

Website: https://www.musclex.app

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com